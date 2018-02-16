Listen Live Sports

NTEU: Morale in the federal government

February 16, 2018 8:19 pm
 
This week on Fed Access, Tony Reardon, national president of the National Treasury Employees Union, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss President Donald Trump’s 2019 budget proposal and its impact on federal workers.

Head shot of Tony Reardon
Tony Reardon, national president, National Treasury Employees Union

The president’s plan includes a pay freeze in 2019 for federal civilian employees, and several changes to the federal retirement system, including eliminating the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for current and future participants in the Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS), and basing future retirement benefits on the average of an employee’s five highest years of salary.

Reardon will explain in detail how those proposals would affect feds and he will also discuss a poll that the NTEU conducted in January to measure morale in federal agencies.

According the Reardon, 82 percent of the union workers who participated in the poll say morale is declining or poor where they work, and 74 percent off the respondents say insufficient funding the the single biggest challenge they face at their agencies.

