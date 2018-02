Federal career expert Dr. Lisa Matthews joins host Derrick Dortch on this week’s Fed Access to discuss what you can do to enhance your chances of getting a job in the federal government.

Dr. Matthews is the president and founder of Top Choice Resumes and she will provide tips on how to search for and apply for federal jobs.

She will also talk about how to write a resume that will grab the attention of federal HR and hiring managers.

Finally Dr. Matthews will discuss how to navigate the interview process , offering ideas on how use these face to face conversations to showcase your job skills.