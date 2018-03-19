The threat of chemical & biological weapons

This week on Fed Access, Andrew Weber, former assistant secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs under President Barack Obama, shared his concerns about a growing number of attacks around the world involving chemical and biological weapons.

Weber gave his thoughts on two recent incidents where a nerve agent was used to try and kill a former Russian spy in the United Kingdom, and to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, while he was waiting to board a flight at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

He said nations such as North Korea, Russia, Syria and the Sudan currently pose the most serious threats but he adds access to new technologies will make it easier for small groups or so-called “lone wolves” to develop their own chemical and biological weapons.

Finally Weber discussed what the United States and other countries can do to protect themselves and stop rogue nations and terrorists from using these weapons.