U.S. Cyber Command: What’s ahead in 2018?

This week on Fed Access, Heather Kuldell, managing editor at Nextgov, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the mission and goals of the U.S. Cyber Command and what leadership changes in 2018 mean for the organization.

Adm. Michael Rogers is the current commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, but he is retiring this spring. President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone, who currently leads U.S. Army Cyber Command, to take his place.

In an appearance last week before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Adm. Rogers told lawmakers that the command needs more workers and needs retool its working relationship with its partners at DoD, DHS, and other federal agencies.

Kuldell will discuss the admiral’s testimony and the challenges the government faces in identifying and stopping potential cyber attacks.