This week on Fed Access, Stew Magnuson, editor-in-chief of National Defense Magazine, joined host Derrick Dortch to discuss some of the advances being made in military technology.

According to Magnuson, military leaders want to tap into the innovation they see going on in Silicon Valley and use that technology to improve the capabilities of our armed forces.

That includes using machines to program military software to make it less vulnerable to cyber attacks, and using unmanned drones and robots to assist warfighters on the battlefield.

Magnuson also talked about hypersonic weapons and whether their creation will spur a military arms race between the United States, Russia and China.