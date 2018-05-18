Listen Live Sports

Tips to landing that federal job

May 18, 2018
 
Mike Bruni, talent acquisition manager, KeyW Corporation

(This show originally aired on May 21 and May 28, 2018)

This week on Fed Access, Mike Bruni, talent acquisition manager at KeyW Corporation, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the state of the federal job market and what you can do to increase your chances of getting a government job.

Bruni says the market is an especially strong one for workers with cyber skills and security clearances, and he explains what recruiters are looking for when evaluating candidates for positions in federal agencies.

He also discusses how to put together a resume that will make you stand out over other job seekers and he offers tips on how to navigate your way through the interview process.

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.

