The clearance job market in 2018

(This show originally aired on May 7 & May 14, 2018)

This week on Fed Access, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the state of the clearance job market and what is being done to address the security clearance backlog.

According to Lesser, about 725,000 people are awaiting security clearances. Currently the entire process is taking 535 days to complete.

During the show, Lesser explains how the backlog is impacting federal agencies and contractors that are waiting to fill open positions that require a security clearance.

He also discusses how the delays are affecting job seekers who want to join the federal workforce but who are frustrated with the long wait times to get their clearances.