The clearance job market in 2018

June 14, 2018 11:09 pm
 
Evan Lesser, founder and president, ClearanceJobs.com

(This show originally aired on May 7 & May 14, 2018)

This week on Fed Access, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the state of the clearance job market and what is being done to address the security clearance backlog.

According to Lesser, about 725,000 people are awaiting security clearances. Currently the entire process is taking 535 days to complete.

During the show, Lesser explains how the backlog is impacting federal agencies and contractors that are waiting to fill open positions that require a security clearance.

He also discusses how the delays are affecting job seekers who want to join the federal workforce but who are frustrated with the long wait times to get their clearances.

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

