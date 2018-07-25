Listen Live Sports

HBCUs & the US Navy: All hands on deck

July 25, 2018 5:54 pm
 
< a min read
This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch speaks with Anthony Smith, director of the Department of the Navy’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program.

Group shot of Anthony Smith speaking with students
Anthony Smith, director, Department of Navy HBCU/MI program

The program was created in 1994 and it showcases what the Navy has to offer to students, graduates and faculty at historically black colleges and universities.

The goal is to diversify and increase the talent pool for the Navy’s research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) programs.

Smith explains how the program works and talks about internships, scholarships and other funding opportunities available to minority students and college graduates through the Navy .

 

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

