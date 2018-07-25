HBCUs & the US Navy: All hands on deck

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch speaks with Anthony Smith, director of the Department of the Navy’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program.

The program was created in 1994 and it showcases what the Navy has to offer to students, graduates and faculty at historically black colleges and universities.

The goal is to diversify and increase the talent pool for the Navy’s research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) programs.

Smith explains how the program works and talks about internships, scholarships and other funding opportunities available to minority students and college graduates through the Navy .