Whistleblower protections & more

August 23, 2018 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Head shot of Debra D'Agostino
Debra D’Agostino, founding partner, The Federal Practice Group

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

This week on “Fed Access”, Debra D’Agostino, managing partner for the Federal Practice Group, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss whistleblower protections for federal workers.

She provides tips for reporting examples of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government, and explains in detail the rights that feds have once they become whistleblowers.

Finally, D’Agostino talks about the clearance process in the federal government and explains the appeals process if your security clearance is revoked.

 

 

 

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

