The IRS is reorganizing its Tax Exempt and Government Entities Division.That’s the office at the center of a controversy about whether it targeted conservative groups’ applications. Under the new move, technical law specialists and support staff will shift to the IRS Office of Chief Counsel. Marcus Owens, the former head of the Exempt Organizations Division, now with the law firm Caplin and Drysdale, spoke to Federal Drive about how fundamental a change the move is.