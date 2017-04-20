Sports Listen

Dan Zitting: Latest trends in public GRC

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 20, 2017 1:23 pm < a min read
Dan Zitting, chief product officer, ACL

Governance, risk and compliance. Sounds like the dry stuff of corporate and agency process. But in fact it's a crucial set of activities that lead to better financial management and program accountability. Federal Drive with Tom Temin asked Dan Zitting, chief product officer for ACL and a former auditor with Ernst and Young, about the trends in public sector GRC.

ACL compliance Dan Zitting Federal Drive Financial management Governance GRC Management risk Tom Temin
Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

