Nicole Ogrysko: 2 agencies struggle to combat insider threats

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 21, 2017 10:13 am < a min read
Nicole Ogrysko, reporter, Federal News Radio

Civilian agencies have been struggling with the same challenges in developing strategies for insider threats for years now. They say those challenges are unique to them not to the Defense Department and intelligence community that have the insider threat mindset built into their culture. But the IC and DoD say not so. Federal News Radio Reporter Nicole Ogrysko tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin the two agencies have struggled with the same issues.

Topics:
Cybersecurity Defense Defense News Federal Drive insider threat Intelligence Community Nicole Ogrysko Technology Tom Temin
