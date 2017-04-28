Sports Listen

Bill Woods: Not all buying is competitive under IDIQs

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 28, 2017 9:58 am < a min read
Bill Woods, director of IT acquisition and sourcing management issues. GAO

Nearly a third of federal contract spending or around $130 billion a year goes through indefinite delivery - indefinite quantity contracts (IDIQ). It's a surprisingly durable practice. But the product mix has shifted and not all the buying is competitive. Bill Woods, director of IT acquisition and sourcing management issues at the Government Accountability Office, provides an update on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

