Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: Lawmakers call…

David Hawkings: Lawmakers call back to Glass-Steagall

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 18, 2017 11:29 am < a min read
Share
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Nagging questions remain in Congress on whether it really did anything useful to prevent another 2008-like financial meltdown. Now an unlikely pair of lawmakers —  Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — think it's time to have the government re-regulate banking in a way the Dodd-Frank bill did not. Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin they're thinking back to Glass-Steagall.

Download audio

Related Stories

Topics:
banking regulation Congress David Hawkings Dodd-Frank Elizabeth Warren Federal Drive Glass Steagall John McCain Legislation Roll Call Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: Lawmakers call…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Earth Day display

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.