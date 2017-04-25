Sports Listen

David Hawkings: Shutdown worries are overblown

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 25, 2017 9:08 am < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

All the pressure is on Congress this week as it deals with a Friday funding deadline. David Hawkings, senior editor at Roll Call, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin that shutdown worries are overblown. It's next year we should be worrying about.

