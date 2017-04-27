Sports Listen

Trending:

Do feds really get paid more?Hiring freeze at VA HQThink twice before a buyout
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Don Cox: SAMHSA poised…

Don Cox: SAMHSA poised to tackle opioid addiction epidemic

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 27, 2017 12:29 pm < a min read
Share
Don Cox, CIO, SAMHSA

The nation's opioid addiction epidemic is just the sort of phenomenon the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration was designed to take on. SAMHSA, part of the Health and Human Services Department, is making a major push to improve its data analytics capabilities. Don Cox,  SAMHSA's chief information officer, talks to Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the scope of this data-related activity.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Don Cox Federal Drive HHS opioid addiction SAMHSA Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Don Cox: SAMHSA poised…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1822: Ulysses S. Grant born

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS secretary Kelly tours San Diego facility

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8259 0.0045 1.73%
L 2020 25.4009 0.0091 2.91%
L 2030 28.2838 0.0146 4.13%
L 2040 30.4479 0.0185 4.73%
L 2050 17.4571 0.0120 5.28%
G Fund 15.3021 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7197 0.0174 0.93%
C Fund 33.1250 -0.0160 6.07%
S Fund 43.7667 0.1273 4.57%
I Fund 27.1546 0.0455 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.