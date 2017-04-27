Sports Listen

Joseph Petrillo: When contractors face a recompetition

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 27, 2017 11:24 am < a min read
Joseph Petrillo, attorney, Petrillo and Powell

When incumbent services contractors see a recompetition coming, it often sets off their "spidey sense." But there are limits to how much a contractor can control the solicitation put out by the agency for which it's working. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell shares a recent case in point on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

