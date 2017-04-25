Sports Listen

Katherine Kidder & Amy Schafer: Solutions for the all-volunteer military

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 25, 2017 8:51 am < a min read
Katherine Kidder, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security, and Amy Schafer a research associate for the military, veterans and society program there, tell Federal Drive with Tom Temin the all-volunteer military force is showing serious strains. They discuss what's causing them and offer some solutions going forward.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

