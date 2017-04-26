Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't shutdown FAQChanges to severance payShutdown explained for DoD civilian workers
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Margot Conrad: Survey may…

Margot Conrad: Survey may shed light on reorg’s impact

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 26, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
Share
Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach, Partnership for Public Service

The annual federal employee viewpoint survey will be coming out soon. It will give people a chance to sound off about the Trump administration's reorganization plans. It will also give managers a look at what the rank-and-file is thinking. Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach at the Partnership for Public Service, elaborates on this opportunity on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Federal Drive Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey FEVS Management Margot Conrad Partnership for Public Service Tom Temin Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Margot Conrad: Survey may…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1984: Reagan visits China

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue makes first addresss to workforce

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8214 0.0216 1.73%
L 2020 25.3918 0.0599 2.91%
L 2030 28.2692 0.1069 4.13%
L 2040 30.4294 0.1358 4.73%
L 2050 17.4451 0.0894 5.28%
G Fund 15.3011 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7023 -0.0495 0.93%
C Fund 33.1410 0.2008 6.07%
S Fund 43.6394 0.3393 4.57%
I Fund 27.1091 0.1577 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.