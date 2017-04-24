Sports Listen

Phil Sparks: Census Bureau needs more funding

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 24, 2017 1:23 pm < a min read
Phil Sparks, co-director, The Census Project

The numbers that the Census Bureau comes up with do more than tally up the population, they also affect where billions in federal dollars go each year. Phil Sparks, co-director of The Census Project, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin the bureau may be underfunded.

