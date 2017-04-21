Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet:…

Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet: Navy launches ocean science task force

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 21, 2017 10:25 am < a min read
Share
Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, commander, Naval Meteorological and Oceanography Command

The Navy launching a task force to improve its chops in ocean science. Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, the Navy's chief oceanographer and commander of the Naval Meteorological and Oceanography Command, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Topics:
Defense Defense News Federal Drive Naval Meteorological and Oceanography Command Navy task force Technology Tim Gallaudet Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy culinary specialists prepare bread dough aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.