Scott Maucione: Is it time for military women to Lean In?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 27, 2017 12:15 pm < a min read
Scott Maucione, DoD reporter, Federal News Radio

Women are now eligible to hold any position in the military. But that doesn’t mean everything is equal. Military women have been hosting so-called Lean In circles to discuss solutions to problems women face in the military and DoD workplace. Army Maj. Gen. Patricia Frost worked with Facebook executive and Lean In creator Sheryl Sandberg to bring more Lean In techniques to the military. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione spoke with Frost about her work on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

