Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Moeller: Meet Army’s non-com of the year

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 21, 2017 11:10 am < a min read
Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Moeller, Army

The Army Reserve has taken on a much more important strategic role in the last couple of decades. Now about 200,000 strong, it's about to celebrate another birthday. Participating in those celebrations will be Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Moeller. He's also the Army's non-commissioned officer of the year and he joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

