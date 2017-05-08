Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown averted until Sept.Tom Price talks reorg at HHSVA makes telehealth push
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Alan Chvotkin: Contractors eyes…

Alan Chvotkin: Contractors eyes reorganization rollout

By Michael O'Connell | @moconnellWFED May 8, 2017 12:23 pm < a min read
Share
Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president, Professional Services Council

When Secretary of State Rex Tillerson kicked off a reorganization with a speech to career employees, he followed that with a survey going to everyone. It's part of a governmentwide reorganization envisioned by the Trump administration. And it's got observers, like contractors, wondering where this is all headed. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, offers his take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Alan Chvotkin Federal Drive Industry/Associations Professional Services Council Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Alan Chvotkin: Contractors eyes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1945: Allies celebrate 'V-E Day'

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA celebrates new year on Mars

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8669 0.0301 2.24%
L 2020 25.4964 0.0785 3.69%
L 2030 28.4407 0.1372 5.24%
L 2040 30.6406 0.1738 6.00%
L 2050 17.5796 0.1134 6.69%
G Fund 15.3108 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7156 0.0080 1.75%
C Fund 33.3025 0.1363 7.16%
S Fund 43.3795 0.3565 5.78%
I Fund 27.7982 0.3796 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.