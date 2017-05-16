Sports Listen

Matt Collier: All about the VA Brain Trust conference

Matt Collier: All about the VA Brain Trust conference

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 16, 2017 9:06 am < a min read
The Veterans Affairs Department will hold the second annual Brain Trust conference this week. The conference is devoted to the latest in treating head trauma and traumatic brain injury while bringing together people from the VA and several private sector organizations. Matt Collier, senior advisor to VA Secretary David Shulkin, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide further details.

