Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Stephen Ryan: What Mueller's…

Stephen Ryan: What Mueller’s investigation means for DoJ

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 19, 2017 10:58 am < a min read
Stephen Ryan, partner, McDermott Will and Emory

Robert Mueller, who the Justice Department selected as special counsel for the case of alleged Russian election influence, has found favor with both Republican and Democratic administrations. He's overseen some big prosecutions in his career, ike that of Mafia kingpin John Gotti.  Former prosecutor Stephen Ryan tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin how this investigation will affect the rest of DoJ and Congress.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

