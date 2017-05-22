Sports Listen

Alan Chvotkin: Are agencies keeping up with create one, kill two

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 22, 2017 9:47 am < a min read
Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel, Professional Services Council

Congress is considering several reform bills, and agencies are supposed to be complying with the Trump administration's create-one, kill-two order. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, provides an update for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

