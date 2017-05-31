Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Alan McQuinn: Congressional websites…

Alan McQuinn: Congressional websites lacking in cybersecurity

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 31, 2017 9:10 am < a min read
Share
Alan McQuinn, research analyst, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

A detailed study of congressional websites shows that none of them are fully secure. Most aren't very good in the user experience department either. Alan McQuinn, a research analyst at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, shares the latest on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Alan McQuinn All News Congress Cybersecurity Federal Drive Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Technology Tom Temin user experience websites
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Alan McQuinn: Congressional websites…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.