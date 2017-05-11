Sports Listen

Stephen Ryan: How will Comey’s firing affect FBI rank and file?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 11, 2017 12:28 pm < a min read
Stephen Ryan, partner, McDermott, Will and Emery

The FBI director is sacked. Unusual event, lots of headline and cable TV consternation. Now what? In particular, how does such turmoil affect the rank and file? What should acting Director Andrew McCabe do to soothe things? Stephen Ryan, former federal prosecutor, now a partner at McDermott, Will and Emery, gives his take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

