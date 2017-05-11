Stephen Ryan: How will Comey’s firing affect FBI rank and file?

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|May 10, 2017
|L Income
|18.8616
|0.0081
|2.24%
|L 2020
|25.4778
|0.0203
|3.69%
|L 2030
|28.4052
|0.0353
|5.24%
|L 2040
|30.5947
|0.0450
|6.00%
|L 2050
|17.5498
|0.0297
|6.69%
|G Fund
|15.3156
|0.0010
|0.78%
|F Fund
|17.6790
|0.0005
|1.75%
|C Fund
|33.3243
|0.0502
|7.16%
|S Fund
|43.3729
|0.2063
|5.78%
|I Fund
|27.5881
|0.0365
|10.16%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.