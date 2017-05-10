Sports Listen

Trending:

What DATA Act means for agenciesDoD issues on the HillCensus director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Ann Joseph O'Connell: 'Acting'…

Ann Joseph O’Connell: ‘Acting’ execs no less committed to the job

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 10, 2017 8:51 am < a min read
Share
Ann Joseph O'Connell, a law professor, University of California, Berkeley

Knowing you're not going to get the big job and the title minus that word "acting" doesn't mean you're less committed to the job than the eventual chosen one. That's what Ann Joseph O'Connell, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, writing for the Brookings Institution, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Ann Joseph OConnell Berkeley Brookings Institution Federal Drive Hiring/Retention Management Tom Temin University of California Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Ann Joseph O'Connell: 'Acting'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1924: J. Edgar Hoover begins career at FBI

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary Zinke tours Bears Ears Nat'l Monument

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8535 -0.0063 2.24%
L 2020 25.4575 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2030 28.3699 -0.0285 5.24%
L 2040 30.5497 -0.0358 6.00%
L 2050 17.5201 -0.0230 6.69%
G Fund 15.3146 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6785 -0.0220 1.75%
C Fund 33.2741 -0.0326 7.16%
S Fund 43.1666 -0.0074 5.78%
I Fund 27.5516 -0.0887 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.