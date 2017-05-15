App aims to zero out veterans’ suicides

The Veterans Affairs Department estimates 20 veterans a day commit suicide. Now a new non-profit is using technology to help veterans in crisis. Objective Zero is developing a new mobile app to let veterans-in-need connect with a community of fellow veterans, active service members and spiritual counselors — even regular concerned citizens. Amy Eastman, director of fundraising for Objective Zero, described the effort to Federal News Radio’s Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Listen to Amy Eastman on Federal Drive with Tom Temin https://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/051517_Eastman_web-1.mp3