App aims to zero out veterans’ suicides

By Tom Temin May 15, 2017
The Veterans Affairs Department estimates 20 veterans a day commit suicide. Now a new non-profit is using technology to help veterans in crisis. Objective Zero is developing a new mobile app to let veterans-in-need connect with a community of fellow veterans, active service members and spiritual counselors — even regular concerned citizens. Amy Eastman, director of fundraising for Objective Zero, described the effort to Federal News Radio’s Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

