Barbara Stephenson: What Tillerson’s actions mean for foreign service workers

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 5, 2017 9:11 am < a min read
Barbara Stephenson, president, American Foreign Service Association

Three months into his tenure, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke at length directly to career employees. That came just days after he called for a 3 percent reduction in headcount at State and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Ambassador Barbara Stephenson, president of the American Foreign Service Association, offers her take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

