Bill Eggers: Automation, AI could free up billions of hours in paperwork

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 25, 2017 1:14 pm < a min read
Bill Eggers, executive director, Deloitte's Center for Government Insights

Bill Eggers,  executive director of Deloitte's Center for Government Insights said that automation and artificial intelligence could free up billions of man-hours worth of paperwork.  He tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin about some of the research to support that claim.

