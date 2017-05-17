Sports Listen

Bob Tobias: Civil reform, Senate legislation and the VA

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 17, 2017 8:32 am < a min read
Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Management Program, American University

Members of Congress are talking a lot about civil service reform these days. A bill introduced in the Senate, called the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, would put most managers under title 38, taking away some civil service protections.  Bob Tobias, a professor in the Key Executive Leadership program at American University, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the long view.

