Dave Polatty: Exercise simulates military, civilian interactions during a crisis

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 24, 2017 3:25 pm < a min read
Dave Polatty, director of the civilian-military humanitarian response program, Naval War College

Students at the Naval War College and several universities in Massachusetts participated in exercises to simulate how military and civil interaction in times of crisis. They retreated to a state park to enact a refugee situation. Dave Polatty, director of the civilian-military humanitarian response program at the Naval War College, explains the purpose of this annual program on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

