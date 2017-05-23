Sports Listen

David Hawkings: Budget request released, now what?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 23, 2017 2:16 pm < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

It's that most wonderful day of the year — the arrival of the White House budget request. Predictably and drearily, on Capitol Hill, they'll call it dead on arrival. But it sure has the power to liven things up across the mall. Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin what happens next.

