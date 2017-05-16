Sports Listen

David Hawkings: Senate productivity amid FBI director search

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 16, 2017 10:04 am < a min read
The Senate is now in its second week since the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and it is still in a bind. David Hawkings, senior editor of Roll Call, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the likeliness that the chamber will be able to get things done regarding confirmations or any other business.

Download audio

