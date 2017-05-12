Sports Listen

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
David Lewis: How change in leadership impacts rank and file

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 12, 2017 11:05 am < a min read
David Lewis, professor of political science, Vanderbilt University

Swirling changes in leadership can have tough effects on the rank and file. That's what the FBI is dealing with right now as long-time career agent Andrew McCabe takes over as acting director. David Lewis, professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, shares some of the management and workforce implications on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

All News Andrew McCabe David Lewis FBI Federal Drive firing James Comey Justice Department Management Tom Temin Vanderbilt University Workforce
