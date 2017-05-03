Sports Listen

David Melcher: Aerospace execs pleased Export-Import Bank reauthorized

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 3, 2017 11:13 am < a min read
David Melcher, president and CEO, Aerospace Industries Association

Aerospace is about as international an industry as you can find. Yet the U.S. is a large exporter of aerospace products, and industry produces a multi-billion dollar trade surplus. No wonder aerospace executives are happy that the Export-Import Bank is re-authorized and has the backing of the Trump administration. David Melcher, president and CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, shames more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

