David Powner: Agencies close over 4,000 data centers

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|May 26, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9205
|-0.0024
|2.24%
|L 2020
|25.5976
|-0.0080
|3.69%
|L 2030
|28.5891
|-0.0152
|5.24%
|L 2040
|30.8167
|-0.0199
|6.00%
|L 2050
|17.6873
|-0.0133
|6.69%
|G Fund
|15.3307
|0.0010
|0.78%
|F Fund
|17.8435
|0.0022
|1.75%
|C Fund
|33.5942
|0.0147
|7.16%
|S Fund
|43.2489
|-0.0196
|5.78%
|I Fund
|28.0385
|-0.1001
|10.16%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.