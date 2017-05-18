Debra Draper: VA fails to align facilities and capital investments

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|May 17, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.8389
|-0.0532
|2.24%
|L 2020
|25.3912
|-0.1517
|3.69%
|L 2030
|28.2338
|-0.2745
|5.24%
|L 2040
|30.3705
|-0.3504
|6.00%
|L 2050
|17.3976
|-0.2312
|6.69%
|G Fund
|15.3222
|0.0010
|0.78%
|F Fund
|17.8668
|0.0988
|1.75%
|C Fund
|32.7645
|-0.5963
|7.16%
|S Fund
|42.2779
|-0.9658
|5.78%
|I Fund
|27.7852
|-0.2641
|10.16%
