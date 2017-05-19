Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Frank Rusco: BLM doesn't…

Frank Rusco: BLM doesn’t keep track of exceptions to drilling on federal lands

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 19, 2017 11:28 am < a min read
Share
Frank Rusco, director of natural and environment issues, GAO

At the Interior Department, the Bureau of Land Management has discretion to grant exceptions to the rules for oil and gas drilling on federal land. Frank Rusco, director of natural and environment issues at the Government Accountability Office, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin it's impossible to tell how often the agency does so because it doesn't keep track.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News BLM drilling Federal Drive Frank Rusco GAO Interior Department Management public lands Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Frank Rusco: BLM doesn't…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Lawmakers review 'critical canine contributions' to DHS mission

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.