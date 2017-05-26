Sports Listen

Greg Cohen & Michael Griffith: Awards recognize roadway innovations

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 26, 2017 8:47 am < a min read
Greg Cohen, Roadway Safety Foundation, and Michael Griffith, FHA

The Transportation Department is giving out innovation awards to localities that implement roadway changes that encourage drivers to drive slower and more carefully. Greg Cohen, executive director of the Roadway Safety Foundation, and Michael Griffith, director of the Federal Highway Administration's Office of Safety Technology, share the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

