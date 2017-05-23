Sports Listen

J. David Cox: 1 union’s take on civil service reform

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 23, 2017 1:12 pm < a min read
J. David Cox, national president, American Federation of Government Employees

It's been an interesting year for federal employee union, first a hiring freeze. and then a renewed attempt in the Senate to change the terms of employment at the Veterans Affairs Department. Now the House has turned its attention to civil service reform. J. David Cox, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin for one union's view.

