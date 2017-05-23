Sports Listen

James Scott: Critical infrastructure still vulnerable

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 23, 2017 2:29 pm < a min read
James Scott, senior fellow, Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology

The recent WannaCry ransomware attack might have been the umpteenth wake-up call. Critical infrastructure is still critical and it's still vulnerable. A piece of legislation in the Senate could help with critical infrastructure to become more resilient, and it could spur industry to make devices more secure. James Scott, senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

