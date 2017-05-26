Sports Listen

Joe Petrillo: Sometimes the lowest cost is the best deal

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 26, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
Joseph Petrillo, attorney, Petrillo and Powell

There's nothing like federal contract award protests to make the simple seem complicated. But if you cut through the legalese, sometimes the lowest cost bid really does turn out to be the best deal. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell shares some recent cases in point on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

