John Shiffer: ICE needs to improve handling of non-detained aliens

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|May 08, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.8598
|-0.0071
|2.24%
|L 2020
|25.4739
|-0.0225
|3.69%
|L 2030
|28.3984
|-0.0423
|5.24%
|L 2040
|30.5855
|-0.0551
|6.00%
|L 2050
|17.5431
|-0.0365
|6.69%
|G Fund
|15.3137
|0.0029
|0.78%
|F Fund
|17.7005
|-0.0151
|1.75%
|C Fund
|33.3067
|0.0042
|7.16%
|S Fund
|43.1740
|-0.2055
|5.78%
|I Fund
|27.6403
|-0.1579
|10.16%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.