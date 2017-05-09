Sports Listen

John Shiffer: ICE needs to improve handling of non-detained aliens

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 9, 2017 10:55 am < a min read
John Shiffer, chief inspector, Office of Inspector General, DHS

The Homeland Security Department's inspector general found Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn't do a good job managing how it supervises and deports so-called non-detained aliens. John Shiffer,  chief inspector in the Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Related Topics
Agency Oversight DHS Federal Drive ICE immigration inspector general John Shiffer Management Tom Temin
