Jon Smibert: Rewarded for a steady career with the Justice Department

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 19, 2017 11:44 am < a min read
Jon Smibert, resident legal advisor in Albania, Justice Department

After facing death threats and decades of institutional corruption, Jon Smibert has worked steadily on behalf of the Justice Department to help revise the laws and judicial practices of the former communist Albania. Smibert, a finalist in the 2017 Service to America Medals program in the national security and international affairs category, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about his work.

Tom Temin
