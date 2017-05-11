Sports Listen

Joseph Petrillo: Legal disconnect with some CSPARS lawsuits

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 11, 2017 12:15 pm < a min read
Joseph Petrillo, procurement attorney, Petrillo and Powell

The Contractor Performance Assessment Reports System (CPARS) is one of the Defense Department's most potent weapons for dealing with poor performing companies. But sometimes contracting officers make erroneous judgments and enter them into CPARS. Then what? Contractors can sue. But procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin that even if they win the case, they don't really win.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
