Joseph Seebode: Infrastructure ‘fixer’ gets Sammies nomination

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 26, 2017 9:25 am < a min read
Joseph Seebode, deputy district engineer, Army Corps of Engineers

The 9/11 attacks wrecked a big chunk of New York City infrastructure. Hurricane Sandy washed away parts of New Jersey and New York. For decades, waterways feeding East Coast ports were too shallow. Joseph Seebode, deputy district engineer and the chief of programs and project management at the Army Corps of Engineers, is a finalist in this year's Service to America Medals program. He tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin how he's going to fix all those problems.

